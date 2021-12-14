COVID-19 Didn't Cause Tangible Damage, Zurich Argues

By Ben Zigterman (December 14, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- A Zurich affiliate asked a Connecticut state judge to reject a COVID-19 coverage suit from a real estate investment management company, arguing that the presence of the virus on its properties doesn't qualify it for coverage. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance argued Monday that the coronavirus does not cause tangible damage, despite Westport Capital Partners' contention that its properties were physically damaged by the coronavirus. "Plaintiff's properties remain in the same physical condition they were in before the alleged exposure to the virus and the virus can be cleaned with common household disinfectants," the insurer wrote. It also cited appellate decisions...

