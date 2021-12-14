Swiss Banks Say Bribery Fight Can't Be Heard In London

By Christopher Crosby (December 14, 2021, 4:26 PM GMT) -- Bribery allegations brought by Kuwait's pension authority in the English courts have the "closest connection with" its legal relationship to two Swiss private banks and are therefore barred by jurisdictional clauses, lawyers for the lenders told appellate judges on Tuesday. Lawyers for Banque Pictet & Cie SA and Mirabaud & Cie SA asked the Court of Appeal to uphold findings that Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security could not pursue bribery and money laundering claims in England. A High Court judge said in 2020 that the authority's claims against Pictet and Mirabaud subsidiaries and former senior employees and lawyers fall within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS