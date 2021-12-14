Feds Seek Injunction In Okla. Coal Mining Battle

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 14, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- The federal government urged an Oklahoma federal judge to approve its request for an injunction against Oklahoma for refusing to acknowledge its jurisdiction over coal mining in Indian Country. In a motion for preliminary injunction filed Monday, the federal government asked U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot to stop Oklahoma and its agencies from regulating or engaging in any matters relating to surface coal mining and reclamation projects within Indian reservations. The federal government contended that the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 allows the federal government to exercise jurisdiction on Indian territory where there is no tribal program,...

