Pharma Co. Seeks To Deny Novartis' 'Speculative' DQ Bid

By Rose Krebs (December 14, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Shilpa Pharma Inc. has asked the Delaware federal court to reject Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s bid to disqualify a lawyer representing Shilpa in a patent dispute over a multiple sclerosis drug, arguing Novartis' contention the attorney is conflicted is "speculative at best and completely baseless at worst." In a brief filed Monday, Shilpa argued that Novartis' motion to disqualify Chidambaram S. Iyer of Sughrue Mion PLLC from representing Shilpa in its patent infringement suit is misguided and claims that he has a conflict of interest because of certain communications he had with Novartis pre-suit are unfounded. "The record is threadbare at best,...

