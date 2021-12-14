Texas Panel Dismisses ERCOT From Winter Storm Price Suit

By Morgan Conley (December 14, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- A San Antonio appellate panel has tossed claims against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. related to spikes in the price of energy during February's winter storm, agreeing that the utility suing ERCOT should have pursued its claims with state regulators before filing suit. In a Monday opinion, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Court of Appeals in Texas said it had the authority to consider ERCOT's interlocutory appeal of a Bexar County District Court judge's order in May that rejected the grid operator's attempt to shed the suit, based on ERCOT's argument that its status as a governmental unit...

