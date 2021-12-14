VA Worker Can't Move Equal Pay Dispute Out Of Claims Court

By Irene Spezzamonte (December 14, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employee must keep her Equal Pay Act claim in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying that district courts don't have jurisdiction over claims against the government seeking more than $10,000 in damages. The Veterans Affairs Department is facing a suit from an ophthalmologist who claims she was paid less than the male physicians she supervised at a VA medical center. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) A three-judge panel ruled that ophthalmologist Rebecca Metzinger, who alleges she was paid less than her male subordinates at a VA medical center, cannot send her claim back...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS