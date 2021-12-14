Fed. Circ. Backs Ax Of Sunbio's Supplement TM

By Andrew Karpan (December 14, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- A trademark fight between California nutritional supplement company Sunbio Corp. and a South Korean rival ended in a Tuesday ruling from an appeals court that found the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board was correct to throw out Sunbio's underlying trademark registration on procedural grounds. Sunbio was unable to convince a trio of Federal Circuit judges to overturn a ruling from the TTAB last year that had agreed with the Seoul-based Biogrand Co. Ltd. to scratch out a trademark Sunbio had secured in 2016 to exclusively use "BF-7" to market nutritional supplements. The mark is an abbreviation for "Brain Factor-7," and Biogrand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS