Employer Takeaways From NLRB Top Cop Immigration Memo

By Steven Swirsky and Erin Schaefer (December 15, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- On Nov. 8, National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer A. Abruzzo issued General Counsel Memorandum 22-01, titled "Ensuring Rights and Remedies for Immigrant Workers Under the NLRA."[1] The memorandum restated the NLRB's long-held view that the National Labor Relations Act applies and affords its protections to all individuals in an employer-employee relationship, regardless of their immigration status or work authorization. In the memorandum, the NLRB's general counsel, who functions as the agency's chief enforcement officer, recommitted to "zealously guard[ing] the right of immigrant workers to be free of immigration-related intimidation tactics" designed to prevent employees from engaging in protected concerted and union...

