Bitcoin Investment Firm Valued At $7B In Funding Round

By McCord Pagan (December 14, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- New York Digital Investment Group, an asset manager focused on bitcoin investments, said Tuesday it's now valued at more than $7 billion as part of a growth equity funding round that included WestCap, Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective. NYDIG said in a statement that the $1 billion in new funding will be used for matters such as hiring more employees as well as upgrading its bitcoin platform for more capabilities such as smart contracts and asset tokenization. "The prospects for both NYDIG and Bitcoin have never been more exciting," NYDIG co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann said in the statement....

