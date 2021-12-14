CBD Co. Sued By Ex-CEO Over Surprise $5M Tax Bill

By Katryna Perera (December 14, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- The co-founder and former CEO of CBD company CV Sciences Inc. has filed suit against the company, alleging that it is responsible for a $5 million tax bill he has been stuck with since it failed to withhold all applicable taxes from stocks it issued to him. Michael Mona Jr. initially filed his suit in November in Nevada state court, but it was removed to Nevada federal court on Tuesday. Mona claims that as part of a 2018 settlement he reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that he and CVSI engaged in fraudulent financial reporting, Mona stepped down from...

