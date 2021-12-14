Ex-Illinois Rep. Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

By Celeste Bott (December 14, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- Former Illinois Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo pled guilty Tuesday to a tax evasion charge after admitting in a plea agreement that he underreported and concealed the true source of his income and failed to file tax returns for several years. Acevedo, 58, a Chicago Democrat and former city police officer, changed his plea during a remote hearing on Tuesday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly. He'd been set to go to trial in early January. He pled guilty to the first count of a six-count indictment, for failing to pay nearly $20,000 in federal income taxes in 2017, for which...

