Ill. Panel Upholds Doc's $4.5M Arbitration Win In Wage Row

By Celeste Bott (December 14, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Monday upheld a $4.5 million arbitration award for a gynecologist who claimed a women's health clinic underpaid him in bonuses, saying arbitrators don't need to explain how they reached a conclusion and that the clinic failed to show evidence of an error that would warrant vacating it. The matter stems from a lawsuit Women's Healthcare of Beverly Ltd. filed against physician Steven Ambrose, claiming he breached their employment agreement for his gynecological care and ultrasound services by improperly retaining excess compensation for 2014 and part of 2015. He then counterclaimed, alleging it was the clinic who...

