Environment Has Become a Global Merger Control Issue

By Caroline Boisvert (December 17, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Numerous competition authorities around the world are now considering environmental issues in merger review and conduct investigations. For example, under the Biden Administration, the Federal Trade Commission has started including questions about sustainability in merger investigations. In March, the European Commission began investigating potentially predatory pricing by Greece's largest electricity supplier, noting that the conduct "might have distorted competition and slowed down investment into the generation of greener energy," according to a news release.[1] The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority recently asked stakeholders for input on how the U.K. competition regime can better support sustainability goals.[2] And in Austria, 2021 amendments...

