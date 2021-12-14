FCC Mulls Industry's Call To Rework Contraband Phone Ban

By J. Edward Moreno (December 14, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is asking for input from the public on the wireless industry's petition to rethink parts of the agency's July order requiring mobile providers to shut down contraband cellphones in prisons. In a Monday notice, the FCC said it was accepting input on a petition for reconsideration regarding its July order directing wireless providers to disable illegal cellphones held by inmates when correctional facilities report the devices through a prescribed process. The September petition by CTIA, a trade group representing wireless carriers, told the FCC to focus on promoting MAS-E, a managed access system the trade group says...

