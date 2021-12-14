MedMen Says Ex-Partner Trying To Dodge $10.4M Judgment

By Rick Archer (December 14, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant MedMen Enterprises Inc. has filed suit against a former business partner in California state court, seeking to undo a real estate transfer it said was done to hide assets from a $10.4 million Arizona court judgment. In their suit filed earlier this month, MedMen alleges Daryll DeSantis fraudulently transferred California real estate he bought to a corporation he controls to avoid a judgment for diverting proceeds from the sale of the company's interests in a couple of businesses DeSantis co-founded. DeSantis and Charles Michael Colburn founded a pair of Arizona cannabis businesses collectively known as Level Up, which MedMen...

