Okla. Law Firm Tries To End Ex-Employee's Pot Licenses Suit

By Sam Reisman (December 14, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- Tulsa law firm Jones Brown has pushed back against a former firm secretary's legal negligence suit in connection with a purported scheme to skirt Oklahoma's medical marijuana residency rules, saying the state law defining ownership of marijuana licenses is "unsettled." In a Dec. 3 brief, the law firm and its named partners, Logan Jones and Eric Brown, told an Oklahoma state judge that the suit brought by former employee Kathleen Windler should be tossed since the state's "medical marijuana laws and regulations are ambiguous when it comes to the concept of 'ownership' of medical marijuana licenses," the firm said. "Without a...

