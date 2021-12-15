Lawmakers Worry Rampant Mergers Crushing US Innovation

By Christopher Cole (December 15, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- Innovation across the U.S. economy has suffered as antitrust laws fall short in stopping predatory merger deals and enforcers allow massive industry consolidation to continue unabated, experts said Wednesday on Capitol Hill. In the latest congressional hearing focused on possible overhauls of American competition laws to deal with industry concentration in sectors ranging from technology to pharmaceuticals, real estate and agriculture, a Senate panel zeroed in on the impact of monopolies on the development of cutting-edge products and services. Antitrust advocates and business figures testified that the U.S. economy faces a growing threat from large companies' merger and acquisition strategies that...

