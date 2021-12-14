Judge Tosses Alabama Hotel's COVID-19 Coverage Bid

By Ganesh Setty (December 14, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge threw out a suit brought by the owner and operator of a Birmingham hotel seeking coverage for pandemic-related closures, ruling that the hotel's policy with Cincinnati Insurance Co. unambiguously bars coverage for losses caused by COVID-19. A federal judge dismissed a suit brought the owner and operator of a hotel seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses. (AP Photo/LM Otero) "[Cincinnati Insurance] argues that the court should dismiss the complaint for several reasons, but the court need only address one: the policy language makes clear that pandemics are excluded from the policy's definition of covered communicable diseases," U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS