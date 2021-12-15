Ice Miller Expands Racial Justice Efforts With Law Fellowship

By Sarah Martinson (December 15, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- Ice Miller LLP has launched a fellowship program for first-year law students of color who are dedicated to racial justice, diversity and equity, expanding its initiatives aimed at creating an equitable legal system for people of color, the firm announced. The Indiana-based full-service law firm announced Tuesday it's starting an annual program that will give a student from Ohio and a student from Indiana the chance to participate in its summer associate program, which comes with a paid, school-year clerkship that will have them work on racial justice-related matters. In addition, participants will get professional coaching for the remainder of law...

