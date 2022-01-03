Texas Cases To Watch In 2022

By Katie Buehler (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Texas will once against find itself at the center of a number of significant legal disputes in 2022, including the constitutionality of the state's law that prohibits abortion as early as six weeks, whether the governor can ban mask mandates statewide, and to what extent the primary grid operator can be held liable for damages caused by last year's winter storm. Here, Law360 looks at some cases attorneys should keep an eye on in the coming year. Challenges to the State's 'Heartbeat Act' The U.S. Supreme Court in December decided to allow the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS