Solana Ventures Spearheads $150M Blockchain Gaming Fund

By Elise Hansen (December 14, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- A trio of investors led by Solana Ventures said Tuesday they are forming a $150 million fund to finance "Web3" gaming projects that utilize Solana's blockchain technology. Solana Ventures, the investment arm of blockchain company Solana Labs, said it's joining forces with blockchain gaming company Forte and Griffin Gaming Partners, a venture capital firm focused on gaming, for the fund. Solana's blockchain provides the underlying technology for a range of decentralized finance, gaming and non-fungible token projects, while Forte's platform helps game publishers incorporate blockchain technologies into their products, according to its website. The fund will advance projects involved in "Web3"...

