Opioid Treatment Provider Ophelia Grabs $50M In Series B

By Charlie Innis (December 14, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- Ophelia, a digital provider of medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction, said Tuesday it grabbed $50 million in a Series B fundraise led by investment firm Tiger Global. In addition to Tiger Global Management LLC, the funding round included investors Menlo Ventures, General Catalyst, Refactor Capital and Good Friends, a fund launched by the founders of prescription eyewear brand Warby Parker, as well as others, according to an announcement. Ophelia said the fresh capital will help the company expand its treatment program across the U.S and allow it to develop its platform for recruiting and training clinicians. Zack Gray, a co-founder of...

