Law Firm's TCPA Suit Against Medical Practice Can Go Ahead

By Matthew Santoni (December 15, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia law firm can continue with its proposed class action against an area medical practice over unsolicited faxes after a federal judge said the firm had plausibly alleged the faxes were intended to encourage the firm to send its clients to the advertised physicians. U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston said that while the faxes from Allied Medical Associates to Dean E. Weisgold PC were not intended for the law firm to be a "direct purchaser" of Allied's services, they fell under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's "third-party liability test" because they outlined how the firm could sign its clients...

