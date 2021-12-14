Bias Suit Time Limit Should Have Been Paused, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 14, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- A former executive for an Indian information technology consulting firm told the Third Circuit on Tuesday that the statute of limitations on his workplace discrimination class claims should have stopped running when he initially sued in the wrong forum. During an oral argument before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, an attorney for Lee Williams said a New Jersey federal judge misapplied U.S. Supreme Court precedent on class-action tolling in his decision to toss his lawsuit accusing Tech Mahindra Americas Inc. of engaging in a pattern of hiring and firing practices that favored South Asian job candidates and employees. "Principles of equity...

