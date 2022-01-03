Can The IPO Market Pull Off Another Robust Year?

By Tom Zanki (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Initial public offerings are coming off a blistering 2021, raising questions about how long the pace can last. Lawyers, bankers, and accountants remain confident there's a healthy supply of companies raring to go public in early 2022, assuming macroeconomic forces cooperate. "The pipeline is still pretty strong," Latham & Watkins LLP partner Ian Schuman said. "And that's saying something considering the level of activity we saw in 2021." IPO research firm Renaissance Capital reports that 399 newly public companies raised nearly $142 billion through mid-December, representing the strongest pace of new offerings since the dot-com boom of 2000 and the most...

