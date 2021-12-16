Clyde & Co Fights £9M Negligence Suit Over Settlement

By Silvia Martelli (December 16, 2021, 6:27 PM GMT) -- Clyde & Co has hit back at a £9 million ($12 million) negligence lawsuit brought by two Nigerian maritime companies, denying that it gave bad advice when it suggested settling a dispute over corporate ownership. The law firm said in its High Court defense filed on Monday that it had properly advised the Nigerian companies to sign a settlement agreement in their lawsuit seeking a declaration of ownership of another maritime company. Aquashield Oil Marine Services Ltd., which provides maritime security services, a subsidiary and its director sued the London law firm in September, alleging it forced them to suddenly sign a...

