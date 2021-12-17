Aon Denies Liability In Pensions Scheme Negligence Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 17, 2021, 3:03 PM GMT) -- Insurer Aon PLC has hit back against a High Court lawsuit from trustees for a former paper wholesaler's pension plan arguing that it is liable for negligent advice, saying the trustee's lawyers should be to blame. Aon told the court in a defense filed Monday that it should not be on the hook for failing to properly advise HR Trustees Ltd. on how to make changes to Robert Horne Group Ltd.'s pension scheme, which the trustee says delayed money-saving amendments. The insurer argued it was not its responsibility to advise HR Trustees on the changes to the pension scheme and that...

