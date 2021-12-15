Turkish Pol's Wife Wants Banker To Fill Asset 'Black Hole'

By Christopher Crosby (December 15, 2021, 1:05 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for the wife of a jailed Turkish politician urged a London court on Wednesday to fill "black holes" in the financial records of a U.K. banker accused of acting inappropriately by helping move assets out of the country. A lawyer for Nebahat Evyap İşbılen, wife of former Turkish lawmaker İlhan İşbilen, asked the High Court to force Selman Turk to turn over his financial records in an effort to locate her assets. Turk, who lives in London, was ordered to disclose information, including his own records, in a legal dispute over the banker's alleged mishandling of İşbilen's assets. Dan McCourt...

