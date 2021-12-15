Crypto Bank Anchorage Tops $3B Valuation In Series D

By Elise Hansen (December 15, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital said Wednesday it topped a $3 billion valuation in a funding round that drew support from a mix of traditional institutions and blockchain-focused investors. Anchorage Digital offers a range of cryptocurrency-related services such as custody, trading, financing and staking, according to its website. In January, it became the first cryptocurrency-native bank to get a federal banking charter conditionally approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It also won a government contract to manage seized and forfeited digital assets for the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a July announcement. President and co-founder Diogo Mónica said...

