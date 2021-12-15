UK Gov't Denies Cronyism in COVID Job Search Challenge

By Joanne Faulkner (December 15, 2021, 3:50 PM GMT) -- The government has denied engaging in cronyism in two key appointments to England's COVID-19 response, arguing on Wednesday that its recruitment process was fair and lawful, as it fought back against a High Court legal challenge brought by campaigners. Two campaign groups are challenging key appointments to a body handling England's COVID-19 response. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) James Eadie QC, counsel for the government, told a judicial review — brought by the Runnymede Trust and the Good Law Project — that there is "nothing concerning" about having previous professional working experience with someone and "bringing that to bear in a decision-making process."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS