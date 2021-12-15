Pensions Regulator Pushes Back Funding Code Shake-Up

By Martin Croucher (December 15, 2021, 5:05 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s retirement savings watchdog said on Wednesday that it will push back a long-awaited shake-up in funding of pension schemes, as experts warned of prolonged market uncertainty over the scope of the changes. The Pensions Regulator said its second consultation on the defined benefit funding code — which changes the way companies and retirement plans apply for approval from the watchdog for their funding plans — will not take place early next year as planned. It will go ahead in the summer. TPR had planned to publish detailed draft rules on the code next spring, at the same time as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS