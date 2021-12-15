Trump Lawyer Eastman Sues Jan. 6 Panel To Block Subpoena

By Ryan Boysen (December 15, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Conservative legal scholar John Eastman has sued to block the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot from obtaining cellphone records that could shed light on his role in the deadly incident, arguing the committee's request violates procedural rules and his constitutional rights. The U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena to Verizon in early December seeking Eastman's phone records, text messages and all other cellphone information from Nov. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021. The committee has recently issued a slew of other subpoenas as it investigates central figures allegedly...

