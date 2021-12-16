Unions Sue Gov't Over Pension Discrimination Costs

By Silvia Martelli (December 16, 2021, 3:32 PM GMT) -- Six trades unions have asked a London court to review changes that they say they are making workers pay for fixing age discrimination breaches in public sector pensions. The Fire Brigades Union said on Wednesday that it has applied for judicial review in the High Court along with five other unions: GMB, the Public and Commercial Services Union, the Prison Officers' Association, the Royal College of Nursing, and Unite. The unions say that 2015 retirement savings plan members are effectively being made to bear the cost of correcting mistakes the government made when it introduced the changes. The legal challenge centers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS