$15M NJ Hospital Fight Over Failed Deal Left Up To Jurors

By Bill Wichert (December 15, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has said jurors should decide The Cooper Health System's bid to recoup a $15 million escrow fee it paid before walking away from a deal to buy two hospitals from a Trinity Health subsidiary, a question that largely hinges on whether Cooper provided adequate notice of purported issues with the transaction. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb on Tuesday denied competing summary judgment bids from Cooper and Trinity unit Maxis Health System in a lawsuit from Cooper, finding that it's up to a jury to determine whether Cooper met the notice requirement under the parties' letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS