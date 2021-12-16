Biden's High Court Commission Sees Call For 'Self-Restraint'

By Christopher Cole (December 16, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- A conservative-leaning commissioner on President Joe Biden's ad hoc panel studying potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court has skewered the concept of "court-packing" and has called for more "self-restraint" from judges across the federal judiciary, urging them not to time retirements just to make sure a like-minded White House picks their replacements. Adam White, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said in a statement Wednesday evening that an expansion of the high court would be "recklessly shortsighted" and encouraged caution in making other structural changes to the court. The commission, which Biden established this spring, released its final report on...

