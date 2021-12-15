Health Care Tech Platform Co. Valued At $3.2B After Series E

By Benjamin Horney (December 15, 2021, 12:37 PM EST) -- Health technology business Innovaccer said Wednesday that it has raised $150 million in a Series E funding round that values the company at $3.2 billion, with plans to pour the money into continued research and development while also strengthening its technology and adding employees. The funding for San Francisco-based Innovaccer Inc. was led by Mubadala Capital and featured contributions from the likes of B Capital Group, Microsoft Corp.'s venture fund, called M12, and OMERS Growth Equity, among others, according to a statement. Formed in 2014, Innovaccer has raised more than $375 million from private investors to date. The company offers what...

