Revived Central American Kids Program Needs Updates

By Mike LaSusa (December 16, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- A program revived by the Biden administration that allows minors and young adults from three Central American countries to join family members in the U.S. should be better funded and monitored, according to a think tank report published Thursday. The Migration Policy Institute think tank recommended several fixes to the Central American Minors program, which allows youth from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras who are under the age of 21 to join parents or legal guardians already in the U.S. if the youths are living in dangerous conditions and the guardian has legal status or certain types of temporary protection from...

