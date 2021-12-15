SEC Seeks To Stabilize Money Market Funds, Swaps Trading

By Tom Zanki (December 15, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed new rules governing money market funds and security-based swaps, both aimed at preserving market stability in the event of unusual scenarios, while dissenters warned of overreach. Both items were part of a packed agenda Wednesday in which the agency also proposed rules governing insider trading among corporate executives, proposed new disclosure requirements regarding the timing and nature of stock buybacks, and approved a budget increase for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which reviews audits of public companies. The money market funds proposal, authorized for public comment after a 3-2 vote,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS