Law Firm Says 'Metaverse' Name Too 'Ironic' For TM Claim

By Max Jaeger (December 15, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A California law firm focused on data privacy said Wednesday that ironically adopting the term "metaverse" in its name renders the tech jargon distinctive enough to survive a competing New York firm's trademark challenge. Manhattan law firm Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC sued Newport Beach, California-based Metaverse Law in September, alleging the term "metaverse" — popularly conceived as an all-encompassing persistent virtual social space — is too generic for protection. But in an answer and countersuit, Metaverse Law contends it picked the moniker in a tongue-and-cheek reference to the dystopian 1992 sci-fi novel "Snow Crash," which coined the term as it...

