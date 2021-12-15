Wright's 'Bitcoin Bible' Copyright Win Slips Challenge

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 15, 2021, 7:25 PM GMT) -- A London court refused Wednesday to revisit a decision handing computer scientist Craig Wright intellectual property rights to the "bitcoin bible," saying the person claiming to represent the inventor of the cryptocurrency didn't have standing to object. Judge Jonathan Klein, sitting on the bench for the High Court, also told Peter Benjamin of Benjamin Capital Management Group Inc. that the default judgment in the copyright case in favor of Wright did not affect Benjamin or his company. In an oral ruling, Judge Klein backed an earlier order dismissing Benjamin's application to discharge the default judgment. "It is clear in my view...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS