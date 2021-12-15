EU Approves €610M In Aid For High-Speed Broadband In Italy

By J. Edward Moreno (December 15, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- The European Union's competition enforcers on Wednesday approved a €610 million Italian voucher program for "small and medium enterprises," a move that's designed to boost broadband access and competition among providers. The program will provide vouchers to SMEs for acquiring broadband services capable of ensuring download speeds of at least 30 megabits per second. According to the European Commission, although networks able to provide the eligible broadband services are widely available in Italy, high-speed broadband services are predominantly offered by larger providers. Margrethe Vestager, head of competition policy for the commission, said the voucher program will increase the number of SMEs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS