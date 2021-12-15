Vidal Dodges Fintiv Questions Ahead Of Judiciary Meeting

By Dani Kass (December 15, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- The nominee for director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Kathi Vidal, hedged on whether she backs a controversial policy regarding judicial discretion in patent challenges when providing lengthy answers to the senators overseeing her confirmation process. In written answers to a handful of Senate Judiciary Committee members, Vidal, a litigator at Winston & Strawn LLP, promised to review whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges should be able to turn away likely meritorious challenges based on things like the timing of co-pending litigation — a controversial policy that received a flood of feedback when the agency asked for comments on...

