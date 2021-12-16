Illinois Cannabis Czar To Lead Marijuana Policy Project

By Sarah Jarvis (December 16, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Marijuana Policy Project has announced that Toi Hutchinson, former Illinois state senator and advisor to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on cannabis legalization implementation, will be the new president and CEO of the advocacy organization. MPP Board Chairman Sal Pace said in Wednesday's announcement that Hutchinson's experience makes her perfectly suited to lead the organization as it finishes its reform work "state-by-state across the country." He noted Hutchinson worked alongside the MPP as an initial author of Illinois' adult-use cannabis legislation to ensure the law included decriminalization as part of a social justice framework. Hutchinson will officially begin her new role...

