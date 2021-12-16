Hunton Nabs Ex-Murray Barnes Public Finance Atty

By Emily Sides (December 16, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has bulked up its public finance team in Atlanta, bringing on a former Murray Barnes Finister LLP counsel who has experience as an in-house legal leader for a bank, the firm announced on Wednesday. Shaney B. Lokken told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that she moved from a boutique firm to Hunton because of the firm's strong public finance practice. Lokken joins the Atlanta office, which has 22 attorneys, and a public finance practice that has 18 attorneys across the firm, according to a firm spokesperson. Overall, the firm boasts 908 attorneys. Douglass P. Selby, co-head of the...

