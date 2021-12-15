Pa. Atty Charged Over Alleged Pandemic Relief Fraud

By James Boyle (December 15, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- A recently suspended attorney in northeastern Pennsylvania has been accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds by allegedly inflating his firm's payroll, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jonathan Olivetti, 41, an attorney and principal of Olivetti Law LLC in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has been charged with one count of wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Olivetti received $41,600 from the Paycheck Protection Program and attempted to collect another $125,000 from the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program. Olivetti did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District...

