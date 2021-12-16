NJ Senate Panel Approves Noms Of 2 Prosecutors, 5 Judges

By Nick Muscavage (December 16, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday affirmed the nominations of two county prosecutors and five judges, sending the picks to the full Senate for confirmation. The Judiciary Committee approved the nominations of Grace C. MacAulay as the Camden County prosecutor and Kristin J. Telsey as the Salem County prosecutor. Both were already serving in the roles in acting capacities — MacAulay since Dec. 1 and Telsey since September. In addition to the new prosecutors, the committee affirmed the reappointments of four judges in the state's Superior Court and approved the nomination of a new workers' compensation judge. The Superior Court...

