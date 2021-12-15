Pa. Court Questions Whether To Get Into Voter Subpoenas

By Matthew Santoni (December 15, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Members of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania seemed reluctant Wednesday to wade into a clash between a Republican-controlled state Senate committee and the Democratic-controlled executive branch over voter data the committee had subpoenaed, but it did press the committee's counsel for why the data was needed. In arguments before the five-judge en banc court, President Judge Emerita Mary Hannah Leavitt and Judge Anne E. Covey wondered aloud if the courts should even be weighing whether the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee was following the state Senate's internal rules or acting within its authority by subpoenaing the Department of State for records relating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS