Pitt Can't Shake White Ex-Coach's Race, Age Bias Claims

By Ivan Moreno (December 16, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- The University of Pittsburgh must face discrimination claims in court from a longtime strength and conditioning coach who alleges the school fired him because he is white and over 40, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said Wednesday former women's basketball team coach Timothy Beltz has raised sufficient evidence for a jury to weigh the merits of his discrimination claims. The university did persuade Judge Ranjan to dismiss Beltz's retaliation claim. Beltz sued the university in December 2019, alleging he was fired after nearly 20 years as a strength and conditioning coach because the university wanted...

