Thompson Coburn Nabs Ex-Texas Judge To Oversee Appeals

By Jessica Corso (December 16, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- St. Louis law firm Thompson Coburn LLP continued its growth in Texas this week by hiring a former state appellate court judge to co-chair its appellate practice from Dallas. Douglas Lang spent sixteen years as a justice on the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas before stepping down from the bench in 2018. He joined Thompson Coburn's Dallas office as senior counsel and co-chair of the appellate practice on Wednesday after a two-year stint as an attorney at Dorsey & Whitney LLP. He told Law360 that he took the job at Thompson Coburn because the firm offered him a chance...

