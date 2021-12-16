4th Circ. Says Church Repair Coverage Claims Filed Too Late

By Hope Patti (December 16, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a federal court's ruling that Church Mutual Insurance Co. does not owe money to a restoration company for remediation work completed at a North Carolina church, saying its claims were submitted too late. The Fourth Circuit said a company that performed restoration work on a church damaged in Hurricane Matthew waited too long to file its suit. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) The court agreed with Church Mutual that the policy statute of limitations period was three years from the date of loss, rather than the date of the alleged breach of contract like Skyline Restoration Inc. claimed....

